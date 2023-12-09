34-year-old former WWE star has been The Devil all along in AEW, believes veteran

There's been much speculation about who will be revealed as The Devil in AEW. Wrestling veteran Freddie Prinze Jr. believes it could be none other than Adam Cole, who's currently sidelined from in-ring action due to an ankle injury.

AEW World Champion MJF and Cole have been on-screen best friends in the promotion's programming for several months. Though they went to war at All In 2023, it didn't put a dent in their friendship. In recent weeks, MJF has been dealing with a group of masked men led by The Devil, who have made his life a living hell.

The identity of The Devil has been a hot topic of discussion among fans, with several theories popping up on a daily basis as to who could be behind the mask. Now, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has shared his take on the latest episode of his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie.

The wrestling veteran firmly believes that The Devil is Adam Cole, mentioning how his injury-related absence coincided with the emergence of the mysterious character on TV.

"Adam Cole! Adam Cole, and he’s been faking the ankle injury-surgery-recovery story the whole time. Isn’t it convenient that his ankle got hurt right around the same time that the devil character came to fruition?" said Freddie Prinze Jr. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Expand Tweet

Jim Cornette believes Wardlow is The Devil in AEW

Contrary to what Freddie Prinze Jr. believes, Jim Cornette thinks MJF's former rival Wardlow could be revealed as The Devil. He explained how Tony Khan's promotion had laid out certain clues on TV that indicated the 35-year-old was behind the mask.

“Wardlow is around, he’s powerbombing people, he’s a heel, he knocked Tony Schiavone down the other week, he has no regard for other people’s safety anymore, and he said he was going to get even with MJF. But he’s never one that attacks him. He never interacted directly with MJF past a couple of weeks ago when he snatched him backstage. Did they change their mind and they said, ‘Well, you know who would fit that suit? Maybe we’ll just stick Wardlow under there and see what happens.’ That way, it still makes sense because Wardlow said he was going to f**k MJF up.”

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how the mystery surrounding The Devil's identity further develops and who is eventually revealed as the mastermind.

Do you think Adam Cole should be The Devil in AEW? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here