34-year-old's post-AEW plans disclosed following sudden departure

A recently AEW-released star's plans were revealed after shockingly parting ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion. The star being discussed is Ethan Page.

The 34-year-old star has been a huge name in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He joined AEW in 2021 and was aligned with Scorpio Sky. Despite being good on the microphone and experienced in the ring, he wasn't used much by the company. In 2023, he found some success in Tony Khan's other promotion, ROH. He was involved in some major feuds, with one notable name he squared off against being Tony Nese.

However, he didn't appear in the company since February 2024. Also, it should be noted that his last appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion came in December 2023. He was released from the Tony Khan-led promotion recently.

Meanwhile, Wrestling Revolver is conducting an event in Dayton, Ohio on May 17. Recently, they took to Twitter and announced Ethan Page for Friday's event.

Expand Tweet

As of now, this will be his first appearance following his AEW release.

Ethan Page reveals he surpassed top AEW stars by achieving a major feat

Following Ethan's release, he released a video on Twitter claiming he has sold more action figures than MJF, Chris Jericho, and many more stars in the promotion despite being absent from television for five months.

"So, I'm here to give everyone a business update. I'm about to say a bunch of things that would probably offend a few of my peers in the industry but to me the most important thing is to tell the truth and being honest with my fans. So, I'm going to do just that. An official business update on Ethan Page. It is now two weeks in a row that I have been a top seller on Ringside Collectibles meaning that in the first week of releases, I outsold Chris Jericho, MJF, and Samoa Joe," he said.

Expand Tweet

As of now, there is no update on which promotion he will sign with following his release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback