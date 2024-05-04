34-year-old star breaks silence after shocking AEW departure; says he sold more merch than MJF and Chris Jericho

A 34-year-old star makes startling claims since his AEW departure by saying he sold more merch than MJF and Chris Jericho.

After being part of a successful tag team called The North in IMPACT Wrestling, Ethan Page headed to All Elite Wrestling where he started his career on a promising note. He was a regular feature on AEW television, however, his career took a downward turn in recent months. After not being used for several months, Page finally left Tony Khan's promotion.

The now-former AEW star recently took to social media to post a video. He said that he is the best seller on Ringside Collectables despite not being featured on TV and he has sold more merchandise than MJF and Chris Jericho:

"As you can imagine today I've been getting a lot of messages, text messages, emails, offers. I'm trending. It seems like everybody just wants to know about my business. So, I'm here to give everyone a business update. I'm about to say a bunch of things that would probably offend a few of my peers in the industry but to me the most important thing is to tell the truth and being honest with my fans. So, I'm going to do just that. An official business update on Ethan Page. It is now two weeks in a row that I have been a top seller on Ringside Collectables meaning that in the first week of releases, I outsold Chris Jericho, MJF, and Samoa Joe."

He continued:

"And in the second week I outsold everybody in my wave meaning Daniel Garcia, Saraya. I'm the number one seller! Not in total but it's pretty damn good for a guy who hasn't been on television since December or featured at all. It's really bugging me like why does everyone need to know all these details. I don't wanna talk about this stuff. I don't wanna remind my peers that I'm more popular than them or remind my peers that even thought I'm not featured, I'm still beloved by the wrestling community and the fans."

Expand Tweet

MJF hasn't been seen on AEW Television since World's End

MJF was on the run of his lifetime as AEW World Champion but it all came crashing down when he faced Samoa Joe at World's End. Joe was able to put away Maxwell to win the AEW World Title. Following the match, Maxwell was betrayed by his supposed best friend Adam Cole.

Since this shocking betrayal, MJF hasn't shown himself on television. He has been away from the ring and is unusually quiet on social media. Even AEW has removed him from the roster page and stopped selling his merchandise fuelling speculation that he could leave the company soon.

It remains to be seen if MJF will return to take revenge on Adam Cole for his betrayal at World's End.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback