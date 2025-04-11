34-year-old star hints at targeting Adam Cole after AEW Dynamite

A 34 year old star has hinted at targeting Adam Cole after AEW Dynamite. This is an interesting development and will make everyone on the roster take notice.

Anthony Bowens made his shocking and long awaited return at Dynasty where he beat his former tag team partner Max Caster in a squash match. He did not return alone but also had WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn by his side.

Adam Cole on the other hand defeated Daniel Garcia to become the new TNT Champion at AEW Dynasty. It has now been made evident by Bowens that he intends to go after Cole and his newly won title.

Taking to X/Twitter, the former member of the Acclaimed posted a picture of the TNT title without writing any message. Despite there not being any words, Adam Cole would have received the message loud and clear and will be looking forward to defending his title.

Anthony Bowens reveals how he saved Max Caster from fines in AEW

Max Caster is known to have a loud mouth and his infamous raps. Those have given him a bad name and have often landed him in soup.

His former tag team partner Anthony Bowens spoke about Caster’s loose tongue and said that he did his best to get him away from trouble. While speaking at the AEW Dynasty media scrum, the former member of the Acclaimed said:

“I think the truth is he wouldn't have the opportunity to be doing the things he's doing now without me, considering how many times I saved him from fines, how many times I saved his job because he couldn't keep his mouth shut with his s****y raps every week.”

It will be interesting to see what Caster will have to say about this and if history is anything to go by, then it will not be long before we see him do the same.

