34-year-old star says he should've won Cody Rhodes' feud

AEW star Anthony Ogogo recently looked back at his feud with Cody Rhodes, his first real rivalry in AEW. The British performer believes that he should have won.

The Guv'nor debuted on March 31, 2021, to stand alongside QT Marshall in their feud with The American Nightmare. He was booked for a fight at Double or Nothing against Rhodes a month later but unfortunately didn't win. While Rhodes would go on to better things, Ogogo got lost in the mix.

In an interview with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, Anthony Ogogo expressed his thoughts on the feud, saying he should have won the match at Double or Nothing.

“I think I should have won that feud, I think I should have won that match. I think there’s some things in wrestling that have to happen and, this is my opinion, you’ve always got to win your first feud because you’re letting the audience know they’ve got to care about this guy, this guy is gonna be somebody.”

However, this did not go to plan, and the 34-year-old feels like the entire buildup for him was wasted.

“I think I had this big introduction and then the rug was kind of taken from under me. I think other stuff was going on in the background and that’s why Cody went on to win the match... Malakai Black came in the month after and beat Cody in under five minutes and I was like: ‘I wish they had of done that with me,’ knocked him out with a right hand, early doors," Ogogo claimed.

Ricky Starks thanked The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes for All In

Before All Elite Wrestling existed, a show bringing together the greatest talent outside WWE was shown worldwide in 2018. This was All In, the brainchild of Matt & Nick Jackson and Cody Rhodes. Five years later, its second installment took place, creating multiple records.

Taking to Twitter, Ricky Starks posted a simple message to the three men who conceptualized All In. Without the first show, the 2023 edition would not exist.

"Big thank you to @youngbucks @CodyRhodes for the creation All In. Changed the game and changed the world," Starks tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Despite not being with the promotion anymore, Cody Rhodes has significantly impacted AEW. Aside from helping to create the company, he has helped sign, develop, and produce its many shows. Now, the promotion is one of the top in the world.

What is your favorite Cody Rhodes moment in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.