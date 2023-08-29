AEW star namedrops Cody Rhodes in heartfelt message

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest names on Monday Night RAW, but before his return to the Stamford-based company at WrestleMania 38, The American Nightmare put his heart and soul into helping build an alternative in the professional wrestling world.

In 2018, Rhodes and The Young Bucks put their heads (and wallets) together to build a massive independent pay-per-view in order to showcase some of the best talent from the world outside of WWE. That event was called All In, and the second show bearing that name just wrapped up in front of more than 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London.

With the historic success of All In 2023, many are looking back at the event that laid the foundation for All Elite Wrestling in the first place. That includes Ricky Starks, who took to Twitter to thank Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks for creating All In, saying that it changed the world.

"Big thank you to @youngbucks @CodyRhodes for the creation All In. Changed the game and changed the world," Starks tweeted.

Cody Rhodes recently gave his thoughts on AEW All In 2023

Although Cody Rhodes is now a top name in WWE, a significant part of his legacy will be forever tied to the creation of AEW and All In. The American Nightmare has spoken about his time in the company before, but recently addressed the historic All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London.

Speaking in a Reddit Q&A, Rhodes stated that he is proud of The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) for taking their creation to another level. He also revealed that it was his sister Teil who originally gave the show its iconic name.

"I will be working that day, but I am very happy for the guys and girls competing out there. I am proud of Matt/Nick for taking our creation to another level. Also shout out to my sister, Teil, who named the event and Joe Koff at ROH for helping us and allowing us the chance to do it ourselves," wrote Rhodes.

