"I will be working that day" - Cody Rhodes shares his thoughts on AEW All In

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has commented on the upcoming AEW All-In event at Wembley Stadium.

All Elite Wrestling came into our lives just a few short years ago and has been able to establish itself as a viable alternative to WWE. There have certainly been some bumps along the way, the biggest being Cody Rhodes' departure, but AEW has still been tremendously successful. The promotion has sold over 80,000 tickets so far for the All In PPV in London on August 27th.

The American Nightmare took over the Peacock Reddit account for a Q&A today. Rhodes was asked about All In and gave an interesting response. He noted that he will be working that day but complimented Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) for taking their creation to another level:

"I will be working that day, but I am very happy for the guys and girls competing out there. I am proud of Matt/Nick for taking our creation to another level. Also shout out to my sister, Teil, who named the event and Joe Koff at ROH for helping us and allowing us the chance to do it ourselves," wrote Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes on if WWE fans will start to boo him

Cody Rhodes gave a humorous response to a wrestling fan who wondered what he would do if the WWE Universe turned on him.

The 38-year-old was a huge star in All Elite Wrestling when the promotion first started and served as an EVP backstage. However, the AEW audience eventually turned on Rhodes, and many fans feel that the same could happen to him in WWE.

A wrestling fan asked the former TNT Champion during the Q&A today on Reddit how he would react if fans started booing him again. He joked that he has been hearing that would be happening for the past two years on social media:

"I have been told that by Twitter/X it's going to start any day now... for the past 2 years," he wrote.

Cody Rhodes battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Despite coming up short in the match, his popularity has not dipped in the slightest, and he just emerged victorious in a rivalry against Brock Lesnar. Only time will tell if Cody Rhodes will get another opportunity against The Tribal Chief in the future.

