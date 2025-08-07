34-Year-Old Star Shows Amazing Body Transformation after Signing a New Deal with AEW

A 34-year-old AEW star recently showcased an incredible body transformation in a social media post. This picture has been going viral among his fans, especially following the reports stating that he has signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling.Toa Liona, who is currently a part of the tag team Gates of Agony alongside Bishop Kaun, recently signed a new deal with AEW. According to some reports, it is a multi-year deal that locks the tag team for several years down the line. As of now, GOA has been aligned with Ricochet since last month and has been competing in AEW's mid-card tag team division.Following reports of his contract signing, the 34-year-old shared a gym selfie with fans. In the picture, he is flexing his muscles and biceps with an intense look, seemingly signaling the start of a new chapter in his career. In the caption, Toa noted that he is focusing on what he can control, and that starts with his physique.&quot;Controlling what I can control. The journey continues… #Quest4Gold,&quot; he wrote.Check out his X post below:Toa Liona's partner, Bishop Kaun, also shared his reaction to signing a new deal with AEWToa Liona was not the only person who had a positive message after signing a new deal with All Elite Wrestling. His tag team partner, Bishop Kaun, also shared an interesting social media post with his fans, marking the dawn of a new era for GOA.Taking to X, Kaun posted a few pictures with AEW President Tony Khan and Toa Liona. The caption said that their marathon to the top of the division continues in All Elite Wrestling. The GOA member also hinted at signing a new deal by referring to it as &quot;the sequel.&quot;&quot;The marathon continues. ALL Elite: The Sequel #Quest4Gold,&quot; he wrote.Check out his X post HERE.Liona and Kaun are an incredible tag team in the world of professional wrestling. They have been consistent with their work for the past few months. It will be interesting to see if this new deal will give GOA a major push in All Elite Wrestling.