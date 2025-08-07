  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 34-Year-Old Star Shows Amazing Body Transformation after Signing a New Deal with AEW

34-Year-Old Star Shows Amazing Body Transformation after Signing a New Deal with AEW

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 07, 2025 15:04 GMT
AEW Dynamite
34-year-old star signs a new deal [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]

A 34-year-old AEW star recently showcased an incredible body transformation in a social media post. This picture has been going viral among his fans, especially following the reports stating that he has signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Toa Liona, who is currently a part of the tag team Gates of Agony alongside Bishop Kaun, recently signed a new deal with AEW. According to some reports, it is a multi-year deal that locks the tag team for several years down the line. As of now, GOA has been aligned with Ricochet since last month and has been competing in AEW's mid-card tag team division.

Following reports of his contract signing, the 34-year-old shared a gym selfie with fans. In the picture, he is flexing his muscles and biceps with an intense look, seemingly signaling the start of a new chapter in his career. In the caption, Toa noted that he is focusing on what he can control, and that starts with his physique.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Controlling what I can control. The journey continues… #Quest4Gold," he wrote.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Check out his X post below:

Ad

Toa Liona's partner, Bishop Kaun, also shared his reaction to signing a new deal with AEW

Toa Liona was not the only person who had a positive message after signing a new deal with All Elite Wrestling. His tag team partner, Bishop Kaun, also shared an interesting social media post with his fans, marking the dawn of a new era for GOA.

Ad

Taking to X, Kaun posted a few pictures with AEW President Tony Khan and Toa Liona. The caption said that their marathon to the top of the division continues in All Elite Wrestling. The GOA member also hinted at signing a new deal by referring to it as "the sequel."

"The marathon continues. ALL Elite: The Sequel #Quest4Gold," he wrote.

Check out his X post HERE.

Liona and Kaun are an incredible tag team in the world of professional wrestling. They have been consistent with their work for the past few months. It will be interesting to see if this new deal will give GOA a major push in All Elite Wrestling.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More
Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications