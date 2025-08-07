Ricochet’s AEW allies sign a new deal with the company - Reports

Ricochet found himself new allies in AEW last month. Now, the stars have reportedly etched a new deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion.The allies in question are Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun, collectively known as the Gates of Agony, a rising team in the AEW tag team division. They aligned themselves with Ricochet last month and shortened their name to GOA. Liona and Kaun have been active in the wrestling space as a team since 2022. Most notably, they are two-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions as part of Cage of Agony during the time they teamed with Brian Cage.According to a recent report by Fightful, the duo has signed fresh, long-term contracts with AEW. Moreover, Steve Kaye of Paragon Talent Group worked on the contracts with Tony Khan. Toa Liona seemingly commemorated the moment by posting a picture of the team along with Tony on X.&quot;The Journey Continues #ALLELITE #Quest4Gold,&quot; Liona wrote.Fans erupt after Ricochet helps WWE legend Bully Ray outside AEWLast Friday, at House of Glory's High Intensity 2025 event, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was in action against Zilla Fatu, the son of the legendary Umaga, in a Tables Match for the HOG Crown Jewel Championship. The contest was enthralling to say the least, but what shocked fans was the ending when Ricochet showed up and took out Fatu before making the referee believe that Bully Ray had won. The One and Only even shook hands with Ray after the contest.What followed was an eruption on X from fans, who shared a range of emotions.&quot;An @AEW wrestler helped a @WWE legend beat a probably future WWE wrestler. Biggest 'forbidden door' case between both companies ever?&quot; a fan asked.&quot;Zilla is All Elite?&quot; a fan wondered.It will be interesting to see if this cross-promotional linkup between Bully Ray and Ricochet develops into an alliance.