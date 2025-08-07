  • home icon
  Ricochet's AEW allies sign a new deal with the company - Reports

Ricochet’s AEW allies sign a new deal with the company - Reports

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 07, 2025 13:16 GMT
Ricochet joined AEW in August 2024 [ Image from AEW Youtube ]
Ricochet. [Image from AEW YouTube]

Ricochet found himself new allies in AEW last month. Now, the stars have reportedly etched a new deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The allies in question are Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun, collectively known as the Gates of Agony, a rising team in the AEW tag team division. They aligned themselves with Ricochet last month and shortened their name to GOA. Liona and Kaun have been active in the wrestling space as a team since 2022. Most notably, they are two-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions as part of Cage of Agony during the time they teamed with Brian Cage.

According to a recent report by Fightful, the duo has signed fresh, long-term contracts with AEW. Moreover, Steve Kaye of Paragon Talent Group worked on the contracts with Tony Khan. Toa Liona seemingly commemorated the moment by posting a picture of the team along with Tony on X.

"The Journey Continues #ALLELITE #Quest4Gold," Liona wrote.

Fans erupt after Ricochet helps WWE legend Bully Ray outside AEW

Last Friday, at House of Glory's High Intensity 2025 event, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was in action against Zilla Fatu, the son of the legendary Umaga, in a Tables Match for the HOG Crown Jewel Championship.

The contest was enthralling to say the least, but what shocked fans was the ending when Ricochet showed up and took out Fatu before making the referee believe that Bully Ray had won. The One and Only even shook hands with Ray after the contest.

What followed was an eruption on X from fans, who shared a range of emotions.

"An @AEW wrestler helped a @WWE legend beat a probably future WWE wrestler. Biggest 'forbidden door' case between both companies ever?" a fan asked.
"Zilla is All Elite?" a fan wondered.

It will be interesting to see if this cross-promotional linkup between Bully Ray and Ricochet develops into an alliance.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

