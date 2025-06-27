Ricochet finally finds first two members of his new AEW stable

Since making his AEW debut at All In 2024 in the Casino Gauntlet Match, Ricochet has transitioned from a babyface to a heel. This change has allowed him to showcase a more obnoxious personality through promos and underhanded tactics, generating major fan backlash.

Ad

His current storyline involves recruiting members into his faction who can help him win a singles championship in AEW. However, it seems like the star has already found the first two members.

On the last episode of AEW Dynamite, Ricochet teamed up with AR Fox for a tag team contest but left him mid-match. When Fox tried to confront Ricochet for his actions at Collision today, Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) attacked him from behind and mauled him. This impressed Ricochet, and it seems they will soon have a conversation about a new alliance.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The partnership between Ricochet and Gates of Agony also makes sense because of their complementary wrestling styles—Ricochet’s high-flying, agile style pairs well with Kaun and Liona’s power-based, hard-hitting approach, creating a balance.

Moreover, Gates of Agony were looking for a new direction since Cage of Agony, and forming a stable with Ricochet might be exactly what they need to regain their momentum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sagnik Chowdhury Sagnik Chowdhury is a WWE news and features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He graduated from the University of Calcutta with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, specializing in finance, in 2024 and is currently pursuing an MBA. Sagnik has always been passionate about creative writing, alongside writing several academic articles over the years. However, his true love lies in WWE, and he has been covering the sport for close to a year. Before assuming his current role, Sagnik was a content writer for a reputable news outlet for 11 months. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He rigorously verifies his sources and ensures they are credible before citing them.



Over the years, he has won numerous national academic article writing competitions organized by leading educational institutions in India. His work has been published in the annual magazines of institutes like IIM Bangalore, IIM Ranchi, IIM Udaipur, and more. Sagnik has been following WWE for over a decade, but it was The Authority vs. Daniel Bryan storyline that truly hooked him to the sport. His favorite pro wrestler is The Miz, as he believes The A-Lister embodies the idea of believing in your dreams and making them come true. He admires Miz's promo skills, storytelling abilities, and how he has made the most of every opportunity given to him over the last 15 years.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sagnik would book female wrestlers in prominent storylines and provide them more chances to showcase their potential.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Sagnik loves to rewatch his comfort shows, such as Modern Family and The Office. He is a movie and TV series enthusiast, with Ryan Gosling being one of his favorite actors. Know More