“What in the forbidden door”- Fans lose their minds after Ricochet helps WWE legend defeat real-life Bloodline member

AEW's Ricochet recently helped a WWE and ECW veteran defeat a real-life member of The Bloodline to become champion. Fans have now shared their reactions to the shocking alliance on social media.This past Friday at indie promotion House of Glory's latest event, High Intensity, Zilla Fatu, the son of the late great WWE Superstar Umaga, who is thus a member of the esteemed Anoa'i wrestling family, defended his HOG Crown Jewel Championship in a Tables match against Bully Ray. The bout ended in shocking fashion as AEW performer Ricochet showed up and laid out Fatu with the title belt, tricking the referee into believing Bully had won the matchup.Afterwards, The One and Only shook hands with Bubba Ray Dudley, seemingly signaling an alliance between the two stars.Fans on X/Twitter shared a range of reactions to the aforementioned angle. A number of users discussed the fact that an AEW wrestler just helped a WWE veteran defeat an up-and-comer who could soon be headed to the sports entertainment juggernaut himself. Other users also speculated that Zilla Fatu could sign with AEW instead. One individual even congratulated Bully Ray over his title win.&quot;An @AEW wrestler helped a @[World Wrestling Entertainment] legend beat a probably future [World Wrestling Entertainment] wrestler.. Biggest “forbidden door” case between both companies ever?&quot; asked one user.&quot;Zilla going to the glorious aedubbb,&quot; speculated a fan.&quot;so zilla can help out on summerslam,&quot; wrote a user.&quot;Zilla is All Elite?&quot; wondered a fan.&quot;WAY TO GO, UNCLE BULLY!!!!!&quot; wrote another fan.Ricochet jumped ship from WWE to AEW last year and has been featured prominently on the Jacksonville-based company's programming since then.Ex-WWE star Ricochet was in action this week on AEW TVRicochet competed in the main event of AEW Dynamite this week, taking on Mark Briscoe in singles action. The decorated high-flyer nearly had The Sussex County Chicken beaten courtesy of the interference from his newfound allies, The Gates of Agony. However, Bandido and Brody King arrived to neutralize GOA, allowing Briscoe to eventually turn the tables on The Future of Flight and put him away with a Jay Driller.It remains to be seen what lies next for Ricochet on AEW programming.