  Zilla Fatu has an interesting reply to Jacob Fatu ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Zilla Fatu has an interesting reply to Jacob Fatu ahead of WWE SummerSlam

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 30, 2025 22:46 GMT
Jacob Fatu and Zilla Fatu (Image Credits: Zilla Fatu on X)
Jacob Fatu and Zilla Fatu (Image Credits: Zilla Fatu on X/Twitter)

Zilla Fatu has sent an interesting message to Jacob Fatu ahead of SummerSlam after the latter promoted his WWE merchandise. Zilla and Jacob were tag team partners during The Samoan Werewolf's time on the independent circuit.

Jacob signed with the WWE in 2024 and is currently feuding with the man who first recruited him into the Stamford-based company, Solo Sikoa. At the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, Fatu lost the United States Championship to Sikoa, courtesy of the MFT.

On X/Twitter, Zilla reacted to Jacob promoting his latest WWE merch. The Main One sent a two-word message.

"FATU BLOOD," wrote Zilla.

Check out Zilla's post on X:

Jelly Roll has been training with Jacob Fatu ahead of his WWE in-ring debut

Jelly Roll is set ot team up with Randy Orton at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The duo will face the team of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the popular singer revealed that he has been training with Matt Bloom. He added that Kevin Owens and Jacob Fatu have wrestled with him for hours, ahead of his in-ring debut.

"I was training with Matt Bloom the other day, and Undertaker comes in with Michelle [McCool]. 'They just want to watch for a minute; is that cool?' 'For sure.' This is who he is as a human. The entire three-hour session, him [sic] and his wife stood on those ropes and just gave me pointer after pointer... Kevin Owens [and] Jacob Fatu came in and wrestled with me the other day for three-four hours."
Fatu himself will also be in action at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event. He will challenge Solo Sikoa for the WWE United States Championship in a Steel Cage Match. This will be their rematch after Sikoa emerged victorious at Night of Champions.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
