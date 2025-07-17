Which WWE Superstars and legends are training Jelly Roll for SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the megastar's comments

Country music star Jelly Roll is set to compete in his first-ever match next month at SummerSlam. He will team up with Randy Orton to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a blockbuster tag team match at MetLife Stadium. It is set to be Roll's WWE in-ring debut, and some of the biggest names in the company have been training the Grammy-nominated artist.

Ad

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Jelly Roll revealed that he has been training under Matt Bloom at the WWE Performance Center for the last three to four weeks. The popular music star added that The Undertaker and Michelle McCool have also been devoting their time to help him prepare for his SummerSlam match by giving him pointers amid the training sessions.

Moreover, the 40-year-old revealed that Kevin Owens and Jacob Fatu have been investing their time wrestling him for the past week. Jelly Roll believes that the WWE Superstars and legends are giving him their time because they recognize his dedication toward learning the craft and his genuine commitment to taking professional wrestling seriously.

Ad

Trending

"I was training with Matt Bloom the other day, and Undertaker comes in with Michelle [McCool]. 'They just want to watch for a minute; is that cool?' 'For sure.' This is who he is as a human. The entire three-hour session, him [sic] and his wife stood on those ropes and just gave me pointer after pointer... Kevin Owens [and] Jacob Fatu came in and wrestled with me the other day for three-four hours," Jelly Roll said. [0:00-0:26]

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

The Grammy-nominated artist added that his entire training has been taking place in Orlando, Florida, for the past month. Given his recent comments, it can be said that WWE is putting a lot of focus on Roll, wanting him to deliver a strong performance. That's likely why the company is building this match as a high-profile bout for SummerSlam this year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Has Jelly Roll ever competed in the ring?

Jelly Roll has been a lifelong WWE fan. He has previously appeared in the Stamford-based promotion at notable events like SummerSlam 2024 and WrestleMania 41. Despite his sporadic appearances, the country rapper has never competed inside the squared circle.

However, he has been involved in a few physical confrontations in WWE in the past. In November 2023, Jelly Roll helped Randy Orton secure a victory against Dominik Mysterio on an episode of RAW by countering The Judgment Day's shenanigans.

Ad

Moreover, he was also involved in a physical confrontation with A-Town Down Under at last year's SummerSlam alongside The Miz and R-Truth. The popular rapper delivered a Chokeslam to Austin Theory in the middle of the ring, taking the internet by storm.

That was the moment that made him a favorite among the WWE Universe. Following that viral moment, Roll started a body transformation, and now he is all set to make his in-ring debut at SummerSlam next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE