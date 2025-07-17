Jelly Roll breaks character after major WWE announcement; sends emotional message with amusing twist

It was announced last week during Saturday Night's Main Event that Jelly Roll will make his in-ring debut at SummerSlam. He will team up with Randy Orton to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at the Biggest party of the Summer. He recently revealed his motivation for competing in a wrestling match on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Jelly showed up as the musical guest but got involved in the fight between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre. This ultimately led to the tag team match at SummerSlam. The 40-year-old rapper has had a tumultuous past, having been arrested multiple times on various serious charges. However, he finally embraced his artistic side and has been making music that has touched many people.

In his opening monologue for Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jelly Roll discussed various topics, including his upcoming match at SummerSlam.

"I decided to do it because, truthfully, there are three things that I'm always mistaken for. I'm either mistaken for a wrestler, a tattoo artist, or a member of the insane clown posse who just got sober. I know you're probably thinking, Jelly, how the hell are you going to fight in a pro wrestling match? But I do have a lot of qualifications."

Despite starting as amusing, Jelly broke away from his usual character and sent an emotional message wrapped in hilarity.

"As a fat guy, I've broken several folding chairs. SummerSlam's going to be a big moment for me. I faced my share of struggles in life, y'all. I faced adversity. I've overcome and I never thought, but I am going to have a moment that every American has dreamed of, and that is the moment of slapping Logan Paul in his f****n face." [2:10 - 2:48]

Jelly Roll chokeslammed Logan Paul during a talk show appearance

As mentioned, Jelly Roll guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live this week while his tag team partner, Randy Orton, was also present. The two were interrupted by Drew McIntyre, who tried to confront the Apex Predator.

Things got a little heated between Drew and Randy as they started brawling. Logan Paul also showed up on the set and tried to cause some trouble with Jelly Roll. Jelly, however, chokeslammed him through a table.

Fans are excited for their tag team match at SummerSlam. It'll be interesting to see which team picks up the win at MetLife Stadium.

