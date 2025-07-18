34-year-old star teases AEW return after nearly two years; teases a new union

A wrestling veteran has teased a major return to AEW after being away from All Elite Wrestling programming for about two years. The 34-year-old veteran also hinted at aligning with a top star in the promotion.The star in question is Diamante, a popular name in the pro-wrestling circuit who has over 15 years of wrestling experience, plying her trade across multiple promotions, including an appearance in NXT and a stint with IMPACT wrestling. Diamante signed a full-term contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion in July 2023, having previously made sporadic appearances for the promotion. The 34-year-old is an active presence in AEW's sister company, Ring of Honor.This week's Dynamite saw a $100,000 women's four-way match involving Thekla, Queen Aminata, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale. The finish of the bout had Thekla pinning Aminata after Skye Blue and Julia Hart interfered to stop Aminata from winning, with Hart spitting green mist into Aminata's eyes. Shortly after the match, Aminata took to X and posted an image of her lying on the ground with mist on her face, along with a sharp message for those who cost her the match. The post brought out a reaction from Diamante, who offered to help Aminata, invariably teasing an AEW return.&quot;You need back up? Every queen I know loves diamonds,&quot; wrote Diamante.MJF praises Queen Aminata; urges AEW to push the starA rare character-breaking moment from MJF saw the Wolf of Wrestling talk highly of Queen Aminata in a recent interview. Speaking on Black Girl Wrestling, The Salt of the Earth praised Aminata and said:I wanna see that girl with a World Title around her waist ASAP. She’s next level. I would love to see her versus Toni (Storm) or Mercedes (Moné), Athena.” [H/T Fightful]Check out his comments in the video below:Apart from giving Aminata her flowers, MJF showered praise on the entire women's division of All Elite Wrestling and stated that it's never been better.