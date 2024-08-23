35-year-old AEW star reveals he planned to face Adam Copeland at All In 2024 before the WWE legend got injured

A 35-year-old AEW star has revealed that he wanted to face Adam Copeland at All In 2024. However, sadly for him, the legend picked up a major foot injury and will be out for the foreseeable future.

Rush is an up-and-coming AEW star and a member of the stable, Don Callis Family. The 35-year-old joined the Jacksonville-based company in 2022 and has had some good matches during his time with the promotion, but he has not yet had a watershed moment in All Elite Wrestling.

He took to his X (fka Twitter) account to share with the entire world that he dreamt of facing Adam Copeland at All In this year. However, sadly for him, Copeland injured himself at the Double or Nothing PPV in May in his match against Malakai Black. Rush posted a picture of himself with the WWE legend along with his message.

“THIS WAS MY GOAL FOR THIS YEAR IN @wembleystadium NOW IT WILL HAVE TO WAIT UNTIL 2026 WHAT DO YOU THINK?? #AEW,” he wrote.

Mark Henry feels sorry for Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland has a lot of friends in the wrestling business as he has been in the industry for over thirty years. One of them is former AEW star, Mark Henry.

Henry referenced Copeland's comments about the struggle between the mind and the body and said that he felt sorry for the former TNT Champion after he'd injured himself a few months back. He was speaking exclusively to Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Wrestle Binge.

"I think he said it best the day after. 'I don't know what I was thinking, my mind still says 100 miles an hour but my body says keep it under 55.' I love that dude. I feel bad for him," said Henry.

It is great to see two stars who once worked together in the same company still have respect for each other. Mark Henry will hope that Copeland comes back soon and continues to have great matches in AEW.

