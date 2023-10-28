35-year-old AEW star wants a match against Beth Phoenix

An AEW star has spoken out about her dream matches and opponents. Dream matches often come from two sides- the ones the fans want to see, and the ones that professional wrestlers want to be a part of. Every now and then, one of these ideas makes its way out into the wrestling fraternity, which gets the audience talking.

That's exactly what happened when the current ROH Women's World Champion, Athena, spoke about some of the opponents that she'd like to face off with. She was asked the question during the K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, and she didn't hold back on her thoughts.

"I've always wanted a match with Beth Phoenix, I've always wanted a match with Jazz. I would probably want to say Manami Toyota, just to see how that would go. Mercedes Mone, Giulia. I have a lot on my list. I have a lot," she said. (H/T WrestlingInc.com)

Athena called out some of the most talented professional wrestlers, including Beth Phoenix, who is seemingly still signed up with WWE and a three-time WWE Women's Champion.

During her WWE stint, she was popular as The Glamazon. She is also the youngest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame, at the age of 36.

AEW wrestler Athena keeps her options regarding a WWE return open

Athena, who wrestled as Ember Moon in WWE, had a six-year run, during which she won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. She made her WWE debut on the NXT brand in 2015 and remained there until 2018. She made her way to the main roster in 2018, but returned to WWE's developmental brand in 2020, before leaving the promotion in 2021.

She signed up with AEW in 2022 and has since then featured on ROH programming as well. Recently, she weighed in on whether she would ever return to WWE.

