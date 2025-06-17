35-year-old offers prayers for Liv Morgan following WWE star’s injury on RAW

WWE star Liv Morgan was recently involved in an unfortunate situation. She has been one of the most charismatic stars on the entire roster. Along with her character work, fans have also praised The Miracle Kid's improved in-ring skills over the past few months. However, the former WWE Women's World Champion suffered an unfortunate injury on the latest edition of RAW. Former AEW star Big Swole has now sent a heartfelt message to her on social media. The 35-year-old was signed to the Tony Khan-led company from 2019 to 2021.

Last night on RAW, The Judgment Day member locked horns with Kairi Sane in a singles match. The match started with a bang, as both stars showcased incredible skills. However, it had to be stopped in under three minutes, as Liv awkwardly landed on her shoulder. After a while, Kairi was announced as the winner, as the 31-year-old was unable to continue further.

Later, Michael Cole announced that Morgan dislocated her shoulder during the bout. Following the unfortunate incident, several WWE stars sent their best wishes to Liv on social media. Additionally, former AEW talent Big Swole also took to X and shared a three-word message for Morgan's speedy recovery.

"Prayers for Liv," she wrote.

Vince Russo comments on Liv Morgan's injury

This isn't the first time that Liv Morgan has suffered an injury. In 2023, she injured her shoulder and was out of action for nearly six months.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion on RAW, Vince Russo stated that while Kairi Sane and Asuka just returned from their respective injuries, Liv Morgan has now been consigned to the bench, highlighting how female wrestlers get injured frequently.

"She gets hurt a lot. That’s what people forget, man. These girls are not big. They’re not big, and you just see so many injuries. Asuka just came back, Kairi Sane came back, and now, is Liv going to be on the shelf? Somebody is always injured," he said.

It remains to be seen who will feud with Nikki Bella now that the former Women's World Champion is on the shelf.

