"She gets hurt a lot"- WWE veteran comments on Liv Morgan suffering an injury on RAW (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan did not have the Monday night she would have hoped for as she suffered an injury during her match against Kairi Sane on WWE RAW. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the incident during his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.
Morgan looked set to challenge for the Women's World Championship as she had an altercation with IYO SKY on RAW. Later on in the show, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion faced IYO's close friend, Kairi Sane, in a singles match. However, the match was stopped after Liv dislocated her shoulder. She was helped to the back by officials.
Speaking about the injury, Vince Russo noted that Liv Morgan and other WWE female stars in general get hurt a lot. The veteran pointed out Asuka and Kairi Sane's recent returns from injuries.
"She gets hurt a lot. That’s what people forget, man. These girls are not big. They’re not big, and you just see so many injuries. Asuka just came back, Kairi Sane came back, and now, is Liv going to be on the shelf? Somebody is always injured." [44:58 onwards]
R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE
Liv Morgan was also involved in a storyline with Nikki Bella as she attacked the Hall of Famer on RAW last week. However, the program is likely to change as Morgan is expected to be ruled out of action for the foreseeable future.
Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!