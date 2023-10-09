35-year-old star breaks silence amid reported interest from AEW and WWE

An iconic Japanese wrestler currently with NOAH is at the end of his contract. Both AEW and WWE would welcome the wrestling icon into their fold, and Tony Khan has already hinted at such.

Katsuhiko Nakajima, the wrestler in question, recently spoke out about where he sees himself in the future, as far as a wrestling franchise and ring are concerned. He is still contracted to appear in the NOAH ring until almost the end of this month.

Speaking to PostWrestling, Nakajima has clarified which franchise he'd go to without divulging any details:

"(I’m looking for) scenery that cannot be seen or felt in NOAH. For example, if I were to go to WWE or AEW, I would have already announced it. Then you can graduate cleanly. Nothing was decided, so I didn’t hold a press conference and announced it on social media," he said. [h/t postwrestling.com]

What he meant by the scenery - whether it's the opponents or the general look of the franchise - he didn't say.

The Japanese legend has been running roughshod in the ring since the early 2000s and has a martial arts background. He has appeared in World Japan, NJPW, Global Honored Crown (GHC), and Pro Wrestling NOAH since then.

Is AEW's Tony Khan looking for new recruits?

AEW has had its hands full regarding recruiting people for the Jacksonville-based brand. His biggest signee this month was Adam Copeland, but he has also lost CM Punk and Jade Cargill, to controversy and WWE, respectively, in recent weeks.

With AEW planning to increase the number of specials by 12 in a year, he will need bigger names and more talent to fill in the blanks regarding the match card, including the headliners, the mid-card, and the go-home matches. As already noted, there are rumors that Khan is interested in signing up Nakajima.

