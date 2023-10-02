Tony Khan is in a good mind space as of now. He's just wrapped up an AEW special and announced the arrival of a WWE Hall of Famer, Adam Copeland, aka Edge, into AEW. With the positivity all over, Khan now seems to be all set to sign up another big name in the world of wrestling.

With Edge in the AEW and already injecting life into the Christian Cage/Sting feud, there is now a conversation about other opponents for Adam Copeland.

Sean Ross Sap of Fightful has added some wood to the fire of rumor with a tweet that hints at Khan being open to signing up Katsuhiko Nakajima, the iconic professional wrestler with experience in Pro Wrestling Noah as well as New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

"Tony Khan says he's interested in Katsuhiko Nakajima coming to AEW and has heard Nakajima is interested too!"

Nakajima is well-known in the Japanese circuit and is one of the few professional wrestlers with MMA experience. He made his wrestling debut in the early 2000s and has had some intense feuds in the wrestling promotions he's been in, including one with Jake Lee, another MMA fighter.

Tony Khan is looking for bigger names after Punk and Jade Cargill's exit

Edge's AEW entry was a great pop for the WrestleDream crowd, but Tony Khan has some big boots to fill when it comes to the AEW Roster. He could still be looking for a replacement for Jade Cargill, who left AEW after just under a year after losing the TBS championship to Kris Statlander on AEW Rampage.

Jade Cargill has signed up with WWE and made her appearance at the company's Performance Centre. Khan revealed he was surprised that she made the move.

