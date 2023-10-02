Tony Khan details massive offer he made to Jade Cargill, comments on her signing with WWE

Tony Khan commented on Jade Cargill's departure from AEW days after she signed with WWE.

Cargill is a former TBS Champion, and even had an undefeated streak with the Title in AEW. She recently reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Speaking at the AEW WrestleDream media scrum, Khan revealed that he made a huge offer to the former TBS Champion, and was caught by surprise following her exit from the company.

In 2019, Cargill had a tryout at the Performance Center, before making her AEW debut the following year. In her first feud in the company, Cargill worked alongside Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi.

After capturing the TBS Championship, she successfully defended it against Anna Jay, Julia Hart, The Bunny, Tay Melo, and other notable names. She held the title for a whopping 508 days, before dropping it to the current champion, Kris Statlander.

Jade Cargill expressed her interest in facing Bianca Belair at WrestleMania

Jade Cargill is interested in the idea of a huge clash against Bianca Belair. She feels the two women could potentially headline WrestleMania.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, the former AEW star claimed that a dream match between her and Belair will have people glued to their television screens. Cargill said:

"I am [interested in facing Belair], and it's definitely a WrestleMania main event. That's something that will have people glued to their television screens. That's something that will have people buying out stadiums. That's a dream match and I think people will show up and show out for that one,"

Belair is a multi-time champion in WWE. At this year's SummerSlam, she won the newly introduced Women's Championship for the very first time in her career, before losing it to IYO SKY within seconds.

The EST is currently on hiatus from WWE programming. Meanwhile, Jade's debut is yet to be announced.

