35-year-old star refuses to work with MJF in AEW

MJF is one of the top stars in professional wrestling at the moment. However, another AEW name has seemingly refused to work with him.

Max Caster is one of the top homegrown stars in AEW. He started his run in the company as part of The Acclaimed along with Anthony Bowens. However, things went downhill for them after Caster adopted the 'Best Wrestler Alive' persona which made him more arrogant and ultimately caused a rift between him and his tag team partner. As a result, the duo officially split as a team on the January 18 episode of Collision.

Trending

Since then, Max Caster's arrogant ways have continued and his ego appears to have grown leaps and bounds. He took to Instagram to ask fans who could survive him in the ring. One of them responded "MJF." To this, the 35-year-old said that he won't work with The Devil. You can check out Caster's Instagram story here.

"I refuse to work with him," Caster wrote.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Image source: Screengrab of Max Caster's Instagram Story

Vince Russo blasts MJF's recent promo with Jeff Jarrett

MJF is no stranger to going the extra mile during his promos. There were many times when he made personal comments about other wrestlers' family members that were deemed controversial.

This is what happened two weeks ago when he came face-to-face with Jeff Jarrett. He referenced Karen Jarrett's previous marriage to Kurt Angle and even made some distasteful comments about her. In return, the veteran didn't hold back as he commented on Maxwell's mother and his girlfriend. This segment didn't sit well with many people including Vince Russo.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo claimed that these personal comments were done just to get a cheap pop from the crowd. He also said that Jarrett's comments didn't suit him since he was supposed to be the babyface.

"I swear to God, bro, I'm so disconnected with the wrestling business nowadays where like, is that even a thing anymore to try to get the people to talk? And bro, you know what's funny about this, Chris? You say this all the time. They're playing for the pop. Chris, they're playing for the pop in the promos too. It's the same exact thing. It's like Jeff Jarrett is telling MJF, 'your mother's a h*e,' to get the, 'ooh, he didn't just say that.' Meanwhile, he's the freaking baby face. He's the veteran. A 57-year-old man is going to tell a guy, your mother's a h*e? Like guys, come on, man," Russo said. [From 02:26 to 03:13]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if these recent face-offs culminate into a feud and whether MJF will step into the ring with Jeff Jarrett in near the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback