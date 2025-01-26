WWE veteran blasts AEW for shockingly disrespectful line about MJF's mother: "They're playing for the pop" [Exclusive]

Former AEW World Champion MJF is mostly the star who's verbally destroying others in his promos. However, he recently had some tough competition in the form of the veteran Jeff Jarrett. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo slammed the Tony Khan-led promotion for the segment.

Former AEW World Champion MJF has made a career out of cutting controversial promos. The Salt of the Earth had another promo battle against Jeff Jarrett where the two took some major shots at each other.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo claimed that AEW is booking promos like MJF and Jeff Jarrett for cheap pops and questioned the decision behind Jarrett's controversial comments about Friedman's mother. The veteran further aired frustrations with the segment:

"I swear to God, bro, I'm so disconnected with the wrestling business nowadays where like, is that even a thing anymore to try to get the people to talk? and bro, you know what's funny about this, Chris? You say this all the time. They're playing for the pop. Chris, they're playing for the pop in the promos too. It's the same exact thing. It's like Jeff Jarrett is telling MJF, 'your mother's a hoe,' to get the, 'ooh, he didn't just say that.' Meanwhile, he's the freaking baby face. He's the veteran. A 57-year-old man is going to tell a guy, your mother's a hoe? Like guys, come on, man." [From 02:26 to 03:13]

Vince Russo on MJF and Jeff Jarrett's AEW rivalry taking a personal turn

The heated promo battles between MJF and Jeff Jarrett made headlines when Friedman brought Jeff's family into the mix and made things personal. The angle got mixed reactions from fans and veterans but it did do a great job in getting people talking.

In the same episode, Vince Russo shared his honest thoughts on the shots taken by both men during the promo. Russo pointed out how Jeff Jarrett should not have brought MJF's mother into the mix as it's not suitable for a babyface to say things like these:

"Chris, I was talking about this today. Bro, I don't watch AEW, but when I was watching YouTube and the MJF clip came on with Jeff. They're talking about stuff that's totally irrelevant. Jeff is the baby face, and he's telling everybody MJF's mother is a hoe. I don't know MJF's mother, and Jeff's the baby face. The baby face is supposed to take the high road. In turn, MJF was talking about wanting to bang Karen. You used the death of Owen to get ahead, which nobody would ever believe. You would never believe that in a million years." [From 00:30 to 01:21]

The fans will have to wait and see what plans Tony Khan has for the rivalry of MJF and Jeff Jarrett in AEW.

