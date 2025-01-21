MJF takes a massive shot after controversial incident with WWE Hall of Famer

Former AEW World Champion MJF seemingly took a dig at a WWE Hall of Famer after their controversial promo segment on Dynamite last week. It was a long segment with both stars taking personal shots at each other.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman interrupted the WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett for the second consecutive week. The two had a back-and-forth promo segment firing shots at each other. Both MJF and Jarrett took personal shots at each other during the segment involving their partners as well.

Jarrett also referred to MJF's girlfriend as "Canadian Callgirl," while Max used some NSFW words for Jeff's wife. The segment ended in a brawl between Max and The Last Outlaw as Jeff's wife, Karen Jarrett, got involved while officials tried to separate the two.

Meanwhile, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has taken a massive shot at Jeff Jarrett with his recent post. MJF shared an intimate picture with his girlfriend, Alicia Atout on Instagram and took a shot at Jarrett after their controversial promo segment last week with the following caption:

"Canadian call girl."

Eric Bischoff is looking forward to WWE Hall of Famer's match in AEW

Eric Bischoff recently expressed his thoughts on the WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett's feud with MJF, saying he doesn't know about the story, but the match will be awesome. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff admitted that Jarrett is one of the best he worked with:

"I don't know how the story comes together, but the match will. The match will be awesome, Jeff is one of the very best I've ever worked with, now granted I didn't work with the Pat Pattersons of the world and other very experienced producers in WWE ... but Jeff is one of, I think, one of the best producers I've ever worked with because he absolutely understands psychology from the talent point of view."

Moreover, the story between MJF and Jeff Jarrett continues, and only time will tell when the feud will culminate in an eventual match.

