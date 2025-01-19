Eric Bischoff makes a big prediction for WWE Hall of Famer's blockbuster match in his final run

Eric Bischoff expressed his thoughts on the potential major match for a WWE Hall of Famer in his final run against an AEW star. The storyline has been going on for the past two weeks.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman interrupted the WWE Hall of Famer, Jeff Jarrett on two consecutive episodes of AEW Dynamite and the two had long promo segments taking shots at each other. After Jarrett refused to take MJF's help in his quest to capture the World Title, Friedman pushed Jeff to the limit and they got into a brawl last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the former WCW President, Eric Bischoff was eagerly looking forward to the match between Jeff Jarrett and MJF, despite not knowing how the story comes together. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff made a big prediction saying the match would be "awesome" and also noted that Jarrett was one of the best producers he had ever worked with.

"I don't know how the story comes together, but the match will. The match will be awesome, Jeff is one of the very best I've ever worked with, now granted I didn't work with the Pat Pattersons of the world and other very experienced producers in WWE ... but Jeff is one of, I think, one of the best producers I've ever worked with because he absolutely understands psychology from the talent point of view," Bischoff said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Eric Bischoff revealed he was not in touch with the WWE Hall of Famer

Some months back, Eric Bischoff disclosed that he doesn't talk to the WWE Hall of Famer, Jeff Jarrett.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said that he doesn't want issues so he doesn't talk to Jarrett despite liking him:

"Hats off, nothing but respect for Jeff. Again, I don't talk to Jeff because he's there in AEW and I don't wanna create any issues or the perception of issues so, I don't talk to Jeff. Conrad talks to Jeff. I like Jeff, like Karen, like Cody but nonetheless, I haven't talked to Jeff."

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Moreover, the ongoing run in AEW seems to be the veteran's last, and fans will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in store for him before he finally calls it a day on his storied career.

