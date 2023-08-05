35-year-old star says he has been "very depressed" due to his absence from AEW

A 35-year-old AEW star who has not been seen on TV for almost two months says he has been feeling depressed due to his absence from the weekly programming.

AEW Collision debuted on June 17, 2023, with Wardlow versus Luchasaurus for TNT Championship being the first match to kick off the night. The former Jurassic Express member won and captured the title after Christian's interference.

It looked like the contest would serve as the first chapter in the rivalry between the two powerhouses and was just the first encounter of the many to come. However, Mr. Mayhem has not been seen on TV since then.

During an interview at Terrificon 2023 (via Fandom Spotlite), Wardlow talked about the years of hard work that he put in to reach where he is and stated that he feels very depressed as he has been off TV for a couple of months now.

"It is very surreal for me to be sitting up here, and I think these two gentlemen [Danhausen and Ethan Page] would agree. I think we all have similar come-ups in the business. We’ve been grinding for years. We’ve probably dreamed and wished of getting moments like these our whole lives. So I’ve been off TV for almost a couple months, and I’ve been very depressed," said Wardlow. [H/T Wrestletalk]

The former AEW TNT Champion expressed his love for pro wrestling and that it makes him happy:

"Wrestling is my everything. It makes me happy. So today, I feel like me again for the first time in months. So I just want to say thank you guys for coming out because you guys really flip a switch in my mind and my heart that I needed, so thank you." [H/T Wrestletalk]

As per recent reports, Wardlow's passport was stolen a couple of months back, due to which he could not enter Canada and compete on AEW.

AEW star Wardlow feels his feud with Samoa Joe did not reach its full potential

During the same interview, Warlow talked about the expectations from his feud with Samoa Joe, stating that it did not reach its potential.

However, The War Dog claimed that his spat with Maxwell Jacob Friedman last year was able to realize its potential.

"For me, it was most definitely Samoa Joe [feud that didn’t reach its full potential]. We are capable of so much more. I envisioned myself and Joe being something so much more than what it was. But it is what it is. Max and I, it reached its full potential, but I think there’s so much more to go…," he said

Mr. Mayhem also added that he does not want to wrestle with Powerhouse Hobbs anymore but wants to form a tag team with him.

"I’d rather team with Powerhouse Hobbs I think. I’m done wrestling Powerhouse Hobbs [he laughed]. I think we would make a hell of a tag team." [H/T Post Wrestling]

