Unfortunate reason behind Wardlow's sudden absence from AEW - Reports

Many wrestlers have been missing from AEW TV lately, which has plagued the roster in recent months. Chief among them is former TNT Champion Wardlow.

Mr. Mayhem hasn't been seen on weekly programming since losing his title to Luchasaurus during the premiere episode of Collision last month. Many expected the feud to continue during the company's Canada tour, but he disappeared shortly afterward.

Neither AEW nor The Conductor of Violence has commented on his status, which has left fans fretting over his immediate future.

Sean Ross Sapp, however, may have cited a possible reason behind the 35-year-old star's unexplained absence. During a Q&A session on Fightful Select, the renowned journalist mentioned that someone in AEW has passport issues that thwarted them from entering Canada.

Though Sean didn't mention any names, Wardlow was said to have had his passport stolen a couple of months back:

"I was told that there was an issue with somebody recently that couldn’t get into Canada because of a passport thing, but I wasn’t told who. I do know that he [Wardlow] had his taken out of his car when it got broken into."

The situation is interesting because AEW turned his car break-in into a storyline with Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall and pinned the blame onto them.

What's next for Wardlow ahead of AEW All In?

There's no word on when the former TNT Champion will get back on the road with AEW en route to the 2023 All In pay-per-view next month. However, he has caught the attention of former WWE Superstar Ryback.

The Big Guy recently praised the 35-year-old and said the AEW star is on his radar:

"He [Wardlow] is on my radar and I’m very impressed by him," Ryback tweeted.

Ryback has been retired from pro wrestling for almost five years now but has recently teased stepping out of retirement for a match against Goldberg. It is unknown if AEW is interested or has held talks with the former Intercontinental Champion.

