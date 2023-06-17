Former WWE Superstar Ryback says major AEW star is on his "radar"

Former WWE Superstar Ryback seems to have teased his opening feud when he makes his AEW debut. The wrestler that's supposedly on his 'radar' is current TNT Champion Wardlow.

Mr. Mayhem became one of the top babyfaces in the company after turning on MJF. After parting ways with the Salt of the Earth, Wardlow rose to the top of the mountain by defeating Scorpio Sky to become the new TNT Champion back in July of last year.

The 35-year-old star is now a three-time TNT Champion. He is also the current holder of the title. His latest title defense was on this week's episode of Dynamite where he successfully retained the belt against long-time rival Jake Hager.

Recently, a fan suggested that AEW president Tony Khan should book a first-time-ever match-up between Wardlow and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback.

This tweet caught the eye of the former Intercontinental Champion. Ryback replied by claiming that he has also taken notice of Mr. Mayhem's work in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He also praised his in-ring skills.

"He is on my radar and I’m very impressed by him," Ryback tweeted.

Former WWE Superstar Ryback claims he could single-handedly improve AEW's ratings

One of the wrestling veterans who had constantly criticized AEW's performance was Eric Bischoff. Recently, Eric Bischoff appeared on Ariel Helwani's show, the MMA Hour. In the interview, the veteran mentioned that the Jacksonville-based promotion had already peaked and it would not improve any further.

Ryback seemed to have disagreed with the WWE Hall of Famer and took to Twitter to share his thoughts. He mentioned that he single-handedly had the power to improve AEW's ratings and overtake the Stamford-based promotion.

"This is where you need to empower talents and encourage all to grow their social media as much as possible. Talents plug their appearances and the weekly shows and as they grow the show will grow over time. I can increase ratings alone if my social media is fixed from @wwe…," the former Intercontinental Champion tweeted.

The former wrestler has also taken to Twitter to share his interest in wrestling former Universal Champion Goldberg.

Would you like to see Wardlow and Ryback wrestle each other? Let us know in the comments section below.

