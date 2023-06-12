Ryback issues big statement on him and WWE legend Goldberg possibly debuting together in AEW for dream match at All In

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback recently took to Twitter to post a series of tweets about a possible showdown with Goldberg at AEW All In this year.

The Big Guy has been calling out the Hall of Famer for years now, especially as of late since he won a long-standing trademark battle with WWE over the rights to his ring name. The 41-year-old hasn't wrestled in almost five years, but he's seemingly gearing up to lace up his in-ring boots again.

With AEW set to hold All In from Wembley Stadium this August, Ryback has set his sights on making it to the marquee show. He has already dropped multiple hints at being Goldberg's potential final opponent.

Earlier today, Ryback stated that a possible clash against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg would exceed expectations and draw significant eyeballs.

"It will have the best story, be the most viewed match with social media views, and exceed all expectations," Ryback tweeted.

Ryback also responded to a fan saying he's trolling the wrestling fans with the apparent teases.

"I’ve called him out from the beginning. It’s the one match I’ve always wanted. Give me an unsanctioned match and give me 1-2 months of media appearances and let me work my magic. There isn’t another human as motivated as me and who could have survived what I have. Now it’s my turn!"

Booker T doesn't want to see former WWE Superstar Ryback wrestle again

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T isn't too optimistic about the idea of seeing Ryback wrestle again.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the WCW legend lashed out at The Big Guy for speaking out against the business in recent years and advised him to stay at home.

“When Ryback left the company and went out on this world tour to bash everything about wrestling, even to the point where he said the titles aren’t real. And now you want to try to get back in it? Guys like that, man. Just go home. Just go home.”

Booker T's tweet sparked a heated exchange between him and Ryback on Twitter.

Regardless, fans are still waiting with bated breath to see whether Goldberg will accept Ryback's challenge. Only time will tell whether a blockbuster match between the two men will come to fruition.

