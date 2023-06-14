Former WWE Intercontinental Champion says he can help AEW grow following criticism from Eric Bischoff

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback has made a bold claim, stating that he can help AEW in boosting their ratings.

The former WWE Superstar responded to a video on Twitter featuring Eric Bischoff criticizing All Elite Wrestling and its president, Tony Khan. In his reply, Ryback expressed his belief that he could contribute to increasing AEW's viewership and even help it outperform WWE.

Furthermore, Ryback claimed that if his social media accounts were no longer "illegally suppressed" by WWE and Vince McMahon, he could single-handedly enhance ratings and potentially enable All Elite Wrestling to routinely surpass WWE within a year.

"This is where you need to empower talents and encourage all to grow their social media as much as possible. Talents plug their appearances and the weekly shows and as they grow the show will grow over time. I can increase ratings alone if my social media is fixed from @[email protected] illegal suppression of my accounts. They can be [email protected] by this time next year routinely. #Hungry," Ryback tweeted.

Ryback has announced his return to the ring after a hiatus and has hinted at a possible debut in AEW to face current star Wardlow, generating curiosity among fans.

Ryback expressed his interest in facing former WWE Universal Champion in AEW

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback has taken to Twitter to express his interest in a potential showdown with Goldberg at All In this year.

Eyeing AEW's marquee event at Wembley Stadium in August, Ryback has hinted at being Goldberg's potential final opponent. He believes that their clash would not only surpass expectations but also attract significant attention on social media.

"I’ve called him out from the beginning. It’s the one match I’ve always wanted. Give me an unsanctioned match and give me 1-2 months of media appearances and let me work my magic. There isn’t another human as motivated as me and who could have survived what I have. Now it’s my turn!" Ryback tweeted.

While Ryback's statements have sparked noise, only time will tell if he actually returns to the ring and gets involved in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Would you like to see Ryback make his debut in the Tony Khan-led promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

