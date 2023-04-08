35-year wrestling veteran teases possible WWE future after meeting Triple H backstage last week

A Wrestling veteran could possibly be making his way to WWE, judging by his comments about meeting Triple H.

The veteran in question is Konnan. While he has never been a pro-wrestler in the Stamford-based promotion, Konnan was an important figure in WCW and AAA. He has also won several titles over his stints in numerous brands. He has also appeared in AEW for a short while.

His contributions to the business led to him being invited to this year's Hall of Fame ceremony, where he inducted Rey Mysterio. Speaking about the opportunity on his Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan mentioned his conversation with Triple H. He also hinted at being invited back in the future:

“Yes, I did. He was very nice. I don't want to get into it, but it looks like we might have another conversation.” (H/T: WrestlingNews)

Konnan also talked about the speech he wrote for WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

The wrestling veteran's speech at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was meant to outline Rey Mysterio's stellar career, which he did full justice to.

On the same episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan stated that he had written the speech just three days before the occasion:

"I had written my speech like three days before because I was really, really busy. The way I work is I can talk right off the top of my head, because that's what we do on the podcast, but when I do a promo, usually I've gone over it in my head a couple of times. I like to memorize it so I can own it because that's something that I learned from actors, that when you memorize your lines, you're not thinking about them so you can do other stuff and you're not just like, trying to remember the lines and you're kinda like one dimensional.” (H/T: WrestlingNews)

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Konnan.

