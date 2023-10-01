36-year-old former WWE star makes AEW Collison debut

Former WWE name Zack Sabre Jr. recently made his AEW Collision debut. He joined the commentary team for the main event of this week's show.

Collision's main event featured FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta facing Aussie Open, Ricky Starks, and Big Bill. Sabre Jr. made his entrance before the competitors came out.

On Sunday, Sabre Jr. will face former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson in what many consider a dream match to determine the 'Best Technical Wrestler in the World.' Like Danielson, his upcoming opponent has competed worldwide, getting the chance to wrestle in top promotions like NJPW and AEW. In 2016, he also participated in WWE's Global Cruiserweight Series tournament.

The 36-year-old has been waiting for a year to lock horns with Bryan Danielson. Last year, he challenged The American Dragon for a match at the Forbidden Door event. However, Danielson was not cleared to compete, leading to a bout between Sabre Jr. and a debuting Claudio Castagnoli.

The pair had different opponents for Forbidden Door this year, with Danielson facing Kazuchika Okada and Sabre Jr. taking on Orange Cassidy, Katsuyori Shibata, and Daniel Garcia.

At WrestleDream 2023, Danielson and Sabre Jr. will finally share the ring, showcasing their technical wrestling prowess to determine the better competitor.

