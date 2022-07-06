36-year-old star clarifies his status in Tony Khan's promotion amidst contract expiration rumors

Chuck Taylor of Best Friends recently provided an update on his contract status with Tony Khan's AEW. The star noted that he's still a roster member amidst rumors of his departure from the promotion.

A few days ago, Taylor removed all tweets from his Twitter profile, coinciding with Alan Angels' mysterious tweet about his contract situation. It left fans to speculate if the 36-year-old's deal with AEW was also about to end.

Eventually, Angels let his AEW contract expire on June 30 as he wanted to seek opportunities elsewhere. Clearing the air on his renewed Twitter profile, the Best Friends member claimed the company didn't sack him. However, there were no confirmed reports about the potential expiration of his deal.

"I didn't get fired guys," Taylor tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Taylor appeared on June 29 Dynamite along with Trent Beretta to accompany Orange Cassidy in his match against Ethan Page. Best Friends (Taylor and Beretta) also had a bout against GPA and Isaiah Broner on Dark: Elevation.

Evil Uno also cleared the air about his contract status in Tony Khan's AEW

Chuck Taylor wasn't the only one to clarify his side surrounding the ongoing contract expiration rumors of some AEW talents. Dark Order's Evil Uno also revealed that he was still "All Elite."

Prior to that, Uno announced on Twitter that he was now taking up bookings for signings, wrestling, and seminars. This came after his Dark Order teammate Alan Angels was let go by Tony Khan's promotion.

The masked Canadian wrestler posted another tweet hours after his announcement, letting the fans know he's still in AEW.

EVIL UNO is GOOD @EvilUno Evil Uno is still All Elite. Evil Uno is still All Elite.

Aside from Angels, Stu Grayson, Jack Evans, Marko Stunt, and Joey Janela have already left the Jacksonville-based promotion. It will be interesting to see if any other stars depart the company in the near future.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far