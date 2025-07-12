36-year-old star makes AEW debut at All In 2025; suffers huge loss

One of Stardom's most proficient in-ring competitors just made her AEW debut at All In: Texas. The talent in question, Syuri, unfortunately, failed to win her very first match in the promotion.
All Elite Wrestling hosted the 2025 iteration of its yearly event All In at the Globe Life Field stadium in Arlington, Texas. The show presented a Women's Casino Gauntlet Match, the winner of which would earn an opportunity to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship.
The bout was kicked off by Kris Statlander and Megan Bayne, who respectively entered in the #1 and #2 spots. More competitors gradually filled the playing field, including Willow Nightingale, Thunder Rosa, Julia Hart, Tay Melo, Thekla, Queen Aminata, Mina Shirakawa, and Athena.
Fans at the venue also witnessed a major surprise during the matchup with the AEW debut of Syuri Kondo. The 36-year-old grappler from World Wonder Ring Stardom entered the bout as the eleventh participant, and traded shots with Athena, Shirakawa, Melo, and later entrant Alex Windsor. Unfortunately, the former IWGP Women's Champion failed to secure the win, as the victory would go to The Fallen Goddess courtesy of an O-Face on Mina.
Notably, a vignette teasing Syuri's All Elite Wrestling arrival was aired during ROH Supercard of Honor 2025, the night before. It remains to be seen if the Japanese wrestler and mixed martial artist will be featured on the promotion's weekly television programs moving forward.
