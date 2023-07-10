36-year-old star opens up on in-ring return after 7 years in AEW, says she was "not particularly comfortable"

Former TNA wrestler and the wife of AEW star, Matt Hardy reflected on whether she would be eyeing an in-ring return after her recent stint on AEW TV.

Throughout its history, the professional wrestling industry has seen many real-life couples being in-ring performers. There are countless examples of the same. One such couple of wrestlers is the veteran AEW star, Matt Hardy and his wife Reby Sky Hardy.

While Matt has competed in various wrestling promotions throughout his career, his wife also had a brief stint inside the squared circle. Reby is best known for her time in TNA (now known as IMPACT Wrestling) from 2014 to 2017.

Although Reby hasn't competed inside the squared circle in AEW, she was seen at 'The Firm Deletion' alongside Matt and Jeff Hardy in May earlier this year. Furthermore, Reby also hit a Twist of Fate on Stokely Hathaway during the event, which garnered fans' attention.

While talking on the Drinks with Johnny podcast recently, Reby Sky disclosed whether she is buckling up for her return to the ring following the recent stint and also opened up on why she didn't want to feature in "The Ultimate Deletion" initially.

"Probably absolutely not (on being asked about in-ring return). I am in no in-ring shape. I have no business being near a ring. Up until the last second, literally they’re setting up the lights (for The Firm Deletion) and I’m telling Matt (Hardy), ‘You know, it’s cool if we don’t. I’m cool with not doing it. If you want to just do something else.’ He’s like, ‘No! No! We need you and we want you in it’ and it’s so funny because the feedback from people, of course people online again love to complain, ‘Oh my God, she has to insert herself in everything. Why is she in this?’ And I’m like, I literally wanted zero to do with this. I was not really particularly comfortable. I haven’t done dick in a ring for seven years so I was freaking out," Reby stated. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Reby Sky Hardy also reflected on the Twist of Fate performed by her in The Firm Deletion hosted by AEW

Although Reby Sky does not feel like she is fit for a return to the ring at this point, she received positive reactions about her brief stint in the ring. Furthermore, she also performed Hardy's signature move, Twist of Fate on Stokely Hathaway.

Sky revealed on the "Drinks with Johnny" podcast how she did not expect such reactions to her performance inside the squared circle after over 6 years.

"A lot of people said that (they enjoyed my Twist of Fate on Stokely Hathaway) and that was nice to hear because that was not the reception that I was expecting. I thought everyone was gonna be the majority of like, what the hell is this f*cking fat momma doing in there right now? (She laughed) But, it was cool, it was fine. The whole thing is ridiculous, right? So what, if I’m the part that needs to make sense then they’re really messing up somewhere else along in the story so… I swear to God, I feel like the director had it out for this guy (Stokely)," said Reby. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Sound off in the comments below how you feel about the performance of Reby Sky and whether you would like to see her return to AEW alongside her husband.

Please credit POST Wrestling for the quotes above and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes