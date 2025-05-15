A former champion made a thunderous return to AEW and immediately shook up the women's division with a massive win at Beach Break 2025.

Mina Shirakawa is now officially All Elite and signed with the Jacksonville-based company earlier this year. She made her in-ring comeback for the promotion by defeating Women's World Champion Toni Storm, Sky Blue, and AZM in a Fatal Four-Way Eliminator Match. She pinned Storm after hitting her signature Big Package finisher to get a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship at Double or Nothing.

Following the win, the 37-year-old former Stardom champion took to X/Twitter with a bold message:

"Not just a winner.The winner who pinned the champion. #WeWantMina."

She also posted a photo of her with a message that put the women's division on notice.

"The curtain has risen. I’m here. Let the world watch. #WeWantMina", she wrote.

Fans now eagerly await her championship clash with Timeless Toni Storm at Double or Nothing, with the stage set for a potential blockbuster showdown.

Mina Shirakawa's AEW return hit a wrong note

Mina Shirakawa’s return to AEW at Beach Break turned out to be a spectacle, but not everything about it was on song.

The former Stardom standout who participated in a high-stakes Fatal Four-Way Eliminator Match came out with a fresh “Mina Now” tagline and new entrance music. She eventually stunned the crowd by pinning Toni Storm, winning the four-woman bout, and earning herself a shot at the Women’s World Championship at Double or Nothing.

However, a post-match audio blunder caught fans off guard. Despite her new entrance theme debuting, her original theme played after the match, leading to confusion in the arena. A fan even urged Tony Khan to revert to the old theme under one of his posts on X/Twitter, and the President of the Jacksonville-based promotion replied that he already had.

"I already switched it back," Khan responded.

It remains to be seen what plans Tony Khan has for Mina Shirakawa in the weeks ahead.

