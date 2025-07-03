37-year-old star breaks silence after heartbreaking loss on AEW Dynamite 300

A major star suffered a heartbreaking loss on AEW Dynamite 300. She has now broken her silence regarding the defeat.
Mina Shirakawa has been involved in a rivalry with Mercedes Mone ever since she lost to her at Wrestle Dynasty earlier this year. Since then, she has been determined to defeat The CEO. She even distracted Mone at Grand Slam Mexico, allowing Toni Storm to attack her from behind. This week on Dynamite 300, the Japanese star faced off against Mercedes for the TBS Championship. However, she was unable to win.
Following this heartbreaking loss, Mina Shirakawa took to X to let her fans know that she will be a champion one day in the Jacksonville-based promotion.
"Not tonight. But one day, I’ll be the champion of AEW. As long as #WeWantMina crew stands with me... I'll never stop fighting. NEVER," Shirakawa wrote.
The 37-year-old star followed it up with another tweet saying it was an honor to have the first match of the night in such a historic show.
"I’m honored to have had the first match of the night at such a historic show #AEWDynamite300. I’m on a mission to bring more passion, more heart, and more fire to AEW❤️🔥 And I saw so many #WeWantMina signs out there again yesterday!!I love you all , " Shirakawa wrote.
Mercedes Mone reacts to new nickname after AEW Dynamite 300
Mercedes Mone has been on a roll ever since she debuted in All Elite Wrestling. She has been winning titles across multiple promotions, and last night, she showcased why she is the most dominant woman in the industry at the moment.
After her match on Dyamite 300, The CEO went live on Instagram and replied to fans' comments and questions. She even commented on the Mercedes Hogan nickname fans have given her and said that she would prefer to be called Mercedes Omaga instead.
"Don't call me Mercedes Hogan, call me Mercedes Omega," Moné said.
Mercedes Mone will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In: Texas.
