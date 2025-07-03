37-year-old star breaks silence after heartbreaking loss on AEW Dynamite 300

A major star suffered a heartbreaking loss on AEW Dynamite 300. She has now broken her silence regarding the defeat.

Ad

Mina Shirakawa has been involved in a rivalry with Mercedes Mone ever since she lost to her at Wrestle Dynasty earlier this year. Since then, she has been determined to defeat The CEO. She even distracted Mone at Grand Slam Mexico, allowing Toni Storm to attack her from behind. This week on Dynamite 300, the Japanese star faced off against Mercedes for the TBS Championship. However, she was unable to win.

Following this heartbreaking loss, Mina Shirakawa took to X to let her fans know that she will be a champion one day in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

Trending

"Not tonight. But one day, I’ll be the champion of AEW. As long as #WeWantMina crew stands with me... I'll never stop fighting. NEVER," Shirakawa wrote.

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 37-year-old star followed it up with another tweet saying it was an honor to have the first match of the night in such a historic show.

"I’m honored to have had the first match of the night at such a historic show #AEWDynamite300. I’m on a mission to bring more passion, more heart, and more fire to AEW❤️‍🔥 And I saw so many #WeWantMina signs out there again yesterday!!I love you all 🩷, " Shirakawa wrote.

Ad

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mercedes Mone reacts to new nickname after AEW Dynamite 300

Mercedes Mone has been on a roll ever since she debuted in All Elite Wrestling. She has been winning titles across multiple promotions, and last night, she showcased why she is the most dominant woman in the industry at the moment.

After her match on Dyamite 300, The CEO went live on Instagram and replied to fans' comments and questions. She even commented on the Mercedes Hogan nickname fans have given her and said that she would prefer to be called Mercedes Omaga instead.

Ad

"Don't call me Mercedes Hogan, call me Mercedes Omega," Moné said.

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Mone will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In: Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!