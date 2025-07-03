Mercedes Moné reacts to being compared to Hulk Hogan; gives herself a new name

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) has shared a new nickname for herself that she wants fans to use. This new moniker of hers is a reference to a certain former AEW World Champion.
The CEO currently holds six titles and will be gunning for a seventh championship at All In: Texas, the Women's World Title. She currently holds AEW's TBS Championship, the commemorative title for winning the Owen Hart Cup, the CMLL World Women's Championship, the EWA Women's Championship, and the two titles that form the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title.
Mercedes Moné held an Instagram Live after AEW Dynamite last night. On the show, she successfully defended her TBS Title against Mina Shirakawa. She later went live and replied to some comments and questions from fans. Moné also commented on the 'Mercedes Hogan' nickname that fans have given her due to her recent title wins. The CEO wished to be called 'Mercedes Omega' instead.
"Don't call me Mercedes Hogan, call me Mercedes Omega," Moné said.
How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!
This was a reference to Kenny Omega's run as The Belt Collector from late 2020 to 2021, where he held titles in AEW, TNA (fka IMPACT), and AAA.
Mercedes Moné recently posted a fun TikTok video with her boyfriend
Earlier today, The CEO posted an interesting video on her TikTok account, which featured a rare public interaction between her and her boyfriend, The Beast Mortos. This was seemingly shot before Dynamite.
The video showed the couple hopping on the trendy challenge featuring the song Illegal by PinkPantheress. It highlighted a completely different side of the luchador, and a side that seemingly only Mercedes Moné could bring out.
The video can be seen in the post below.
Mercedes Moné has a chance to continue her dominant run in AEW at All In: Texas by taking down Toni Storm to become the Women's World Champion. It remains to be seen whether Storm can end Moné's flawless singles run.