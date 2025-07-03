Mercedes Moné reacts to being compared to Hulk Hogan; gives herself a new name

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) has shared a new nickname for herself that she wants fans to use. This new moniker of hers is a reference to a certain former AEW World Champion.

Ad

The CEO currently holds six titles and will be gunning for a seventh championship at All In: Texas, the Women's World Title. She currently holds AEW's TBS Championship, the commemorative title for winning the Owen Hart Cup, the CMLL World Women's Championship, the EWA Women's Championship, and the two titles that form the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title.

Mercedes Moné held an Instagram Live after AEW Dynamite last night. On the show, she successfully defended her TBS Title against Mina Shirakawa. She later went live and replied to some comments and questions from fans. Moné also commented on the 'Mercedes Hogan' nickname that fans have given her due to her recent title wins. The CEO wished to be called 'Mercedes Omega' instead.

Ad

Trending

"Don't call me Mercedes Hogan, call me Mercedes Omega," Moné said.

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

This was a reference to Kenny Omega's run as The Belt Collector from late 2020 to 2021, where he held titles in AEW, TNA (fka IMPACT), and AAA.

Mercedes Moné recently posted a fun TikTok video with her boyfriend

Earlier today, The CEO posted an interesting video on her TikTok account, which featured a rare public interaction between her and her boyfriend, The Beast Mortos. This was seemingly shot before Dynamite.

Ad

The video showed the couple hopping on the trendy challenge featuring the song Illegal by PinkPantheress. It highlighted a completely different side of the luchador, and a side that seemingly only Mercedes Moné could bring out.

The video can be seen in the post below.

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Moné has a chance to continue her dominant run in AEW at All In: Texas by taking down Toni Storm to become the Women's World Champion. It remains to be seen whether Storm can end Moné's flawless singles run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More