A 37-year-old star is set to officially move to AEW. She recently competed in her farewell match in Japan.

Mina Shirakawa first popped up in All Elite Wrestling in April 2024. She quickly aligned herself due to her friendship with Mariah May from their time spent in Stardom. Shortly after her debut, Mina challenged Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship and lost. Given her impressive performances for the Jacksonville-based promotion, there were rumors that she was moving to All Elite Wrestling. Her move was recently made official.

Shirakawa also wrapped up her time in Japan with a farewell match against Tam Nakano at Stardom Dream in Anjo event. The two women wrestled to a three-minute time-limit draw. Following the match, Mina Shirakawa took to social media to express her gratitude towards Stardom.

"To this encounter and the overflowing love, thank you from the bottom of my heart. 💎I love STARDOM💎"

Mina Shirakawa recently confirmed the move to AEW

Mina Shirakawa has delivered impressive performances under the All Elite Wrestling banner. After a short feud with Toni Storm, she started a program with Mariah May that saw the latter try to smash a bottle over her head. As a result, Mina faced Mariah for the Women's World Championship at Dynamite Winter is Coming 2024.

During a recent press conference on Stardom's YouTube channel, Mina Shirakawa announced that she is joining AEW so that she could compete on the global stage.

"I, Shirakawa Mina, will be joining AEW. This marks the start of my challenge to compete on the world stage, which has been my goal since my debut."

The fans are more than thrilled with this news. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will give Mina Shirakawa a massive push after she officially becomes All Elite.

