38-year-old AEW star references Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are two of the most renowned professional wrestlers in the world. They have been wrestling all over the globe for the past two decades. During their tenure, they have built strong friendships and earned respect across the industry, with many stars considering them trailblazers who paved the way for independent wrestlers to reach the big stage. Recently, a 38-year-old AEW star talked about the contributions of Owens and Zayn in his career.

AEW star Evil Uno recently discussed his bond with KO and Zayn. The 38-year-old star has been competing in All Elite Wrestling since the beginning of the company as a part of The Dark Order. Before that, Uno had a significant name in the independent scene.

Speaking on Johnny I Pro Show, the Canadian star revealed that Owens and Zayn hold a special place in his career. He said that during the initial years of his pro-wrestling journey, The Prizefighter took him under his wing to give him many lessons that have been valuable to him to this date.

“Oh, incredible, And truthfully, a lot of the success I have in my life is due to them. Very early into my career, Kevin Owens kind of took me under his wing and essentially let me travel parts of the world with him as a secondary and I learned a lot from him. I got to wrestle him a ton, and in a lot of ways, he’s been extremely helpful to anything I’ve done to this point." he said [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the full interview below:

Moreover, The Dark Order member believes that without Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, he would not have made it this far in the pro-wrestling industry. Therefore, Uno stated that he will always be grateful to the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions for their contribution to his career.

Sami Zayn defended his United States Championship on WWE SmackDown this week

While Kevin Owens is currently out of action due to his neck injury, Sami Zayn is regularly putting bangers in WWE. The Honorary Uce is the current United States Champion, and he has been giving open challenges every week on SmackDown.

This week, he defended his title against veteran Shinsuke Nakamura in Perth, Australia. The two stars put out a banger for the United States Championship for the Aussie fans. Zayn had the upper hand for the majority of the match, but Nakamura came close to dethroning him as the champion.

However, the match ended after Solo Sikoa's MFT took out both the stars with an unhinged attack. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for Sami Zayn from here on in WWE.

