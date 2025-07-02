38-year-old star announces he has re-signed with AEW - "Very grateful and excited"

A major name has just revealed that they have re-signed with AEW, having already been officially with the company for two years. They then sent out a short message as they looked forward to what was next.
Ian Riccaboni is known as a long-time commentator for Ring of Honor. Having been with the company since 2014, he has often called the action for ROH's shows, even after Tony Khan became its new owner. He has also lent his services to other promotions, including NJPW. Apart from his work in ROH, he currently makes sporadic appearances for All Elite Wrestling.
The 38-year-old took to social media to reveal that he has signed a new contract. He talked about how he was excited for what was coming next. Riccaboni also spoke about a routine that he has been doing throughout the entire process. He then hyped up Dynamite 300 tomorrow:
"Re-signed with AEW/ROH. Very grateful and excited for what is to come! Celebrated by eating some hot dogs at the IronPigs at various points since reaching an agreement which was a while ago at this point so a lot of hotdogs for me & my family. AEW Dynamite #300 is TOMORROW! See you in California!" Riccaboni posted.
The AEW announcer and Tony Khan have found themselves in a legal case
Last year, the Jacksonville-based promotion found itself in the middle of a legal case as Kevin Kelly and Brandon and Brent Tate (FKA The Boys) claimed that there was a breach of contract following their releases. Both parties made claims against both Tony Khan and Ian Riccaboni.
Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling reported that this case will go to arbitration, and this was granted by a judge. In this case, the decision will be made by a third party. Khan and Riccaboni were named as defendants in the suit.
"Kevin Kelly & Tate Twins' dispute against AEW will go to arbitration. Judge Harvey Schlesinger grants AEW's motion to compel arbitration, citing the arbitration clauses in the plaintiffs' talent contracts. Tony Khan and Ian Riccaboni are also named defendants in the case," Thurston reported.
It is unclear whether this will result in a mutually amicable resolution for both parties, given the current situation. It remains to be seen if there will be any further developments in this case.
