38-year-old star announces he has re-signed with AEW - "Very grateful and excited"

A major name has just revealed that they have re-signed with AEW, having already been officially with the company for two years. They then sent out a short message as they looked forward to what was next.

Ad

Ian Riccaboni is known as a long-time commentator for Ring of Honor. Having been with the company since 2014, he has often called the action for ROH's shows, even after Tony Khan became its new owner. He has also lent his services to other promotions, including NJPW. Apart from his work in ROH, he currently makes sporadic appearances for All Elite Wrestling.

The 38-year-old took to social media to reveal that he has signed a new contract. He talked about how he was excited for what was coming next. Riccaboni also spoke about a routine that he has been doing throughout the entire process. He then hyped up Dynamite 300 tomorrow:

Ad

Trending

"Re-signed with AEW/ROH. Very grateful and excited for what is to come! Celebrated by eating some hot dogs at the IronPigs at various points since reaching an agreement which was a while ago at this point so a lot of hotdogs for me & my family. AEW Dynamite #300 is TOMORROW! See you in California!" Riccaboni posted.

Ad

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The AEW announcer and Tony Khan have found themselves in a legal case

Last year, the Jacksonville-based promotion found itself in the middle of a legal case as Kevin Kelly and Brandon and Brent Tate (FKA The Boys) claimed that there was a breach of contract following their releases. Both parties made claims against both Tony Khan and Ian Riccaboni.

Ad

Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling reported that this case will go to arbitration, and this was granted by a judge. In this case, the decision will be made by a third party. Khan and Riccaboni were named as defendants in the suit.

"Kevin Kelly & Tate Twins' dispute against AEW will go to arbitration. Judge Harvey Schlesinger grants AEW's motion to compel arbitration, citing the arbitration clauses in the plaintiffs' talent contracts. Tony Khan and Ian Riccaboni are also named defendants in the case," Thurston reported.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It is unclear whether this will result in a mutually amicable resolution for both parties, given the current situation. It remains to be seen if there will be any further developments in this case.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action