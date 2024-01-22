38-year-old star confirms he has not signed a deal with Tony Khan

Top free agent Gringo Loco recently talked about his status with Tony Khan's AEW/ROH.

Gringo Loco is a top star on the independent scene and has performed in different promotions like GCW, Impact Wrestling, and MLW. He made his ROH debut in 2023 and since then has been regularly featured in that promotion. Loco also competed on an episode of AEW Rampage in September 2023.

While speaking with SO CATCH by Hal 2, the 38-year-old star talked about Khan potentially signing him for ROH or AEW as he feels the All Elite President likes him and could be waiting for the right moment to sign him.

“So according to the internet, I’ve already signed a deal. If you listen to the dirt sheets, I’m a signed wrestler making the big bucks. I think we just have to see where that goes in the future. That night that I debuted for Ring of Honor was a very magical night, it was straight out of a movie. I think that, I mean, getting that picture with Tony Khan raising my hand, everybody in that locker room was like, ‘That does not happen often. You should cherish that.’ So I think that Tony Khan likes me. I think just he’s waiting on the right moment to tell me or to offer me a deal. [H/T - Fightful]

Tony Khan brings back the ranking system in AEW

On the most recent episode of Collision, TK announced that he is bringing back AEW's earlier traditions, the ranking system in the promotion.

"The Rankings are coming back to AEW going forward, starting this month! @AEW is having a very exciting January, and this is only the beginning of an amazing 2024 for AEW and our fans. Thank you all watching Saturday Night #AEWCollision right now on @TNTdrama!" TK shared.

In the past, the promotion created a ranking system that was a way to pick suitable contenders for various champions of the company. These were all based on star's win-loss records.

It will be interesting to see how the promotion books its talents in the coming weeks.

