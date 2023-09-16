38-year-old star has reportedly signed a short-term contract extension with AEW

As per the reports, an AEW star who holds a backstage position in Tony Khan's promotion has recently signed a short-term contract extension with the company. The Star in question is QT Marshall.

QT Marshall signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 as an in-ring performer and an Associate producer. Before joining the Jacksonville-based company, Marshall worked in Ring of Honor (ROH) and also had a four-year tenure with WWE working in its developmental brand, NXT. It was reported last month that QT Marshall's contract with AEW was set to expire, and he was negotiating a contract renewal with the higher-ups.

Fightful Select has now reported that the 38-year-old was recently working in All Elite Wrestling without a contract, as his previous contract had expired some time ago. According to the report, Marshall was negotiating a contract extension to work as a performer along with being a Vice President of the company. His VP duties reportedly included producing former TBS Champion Jade Cargill's last match.

As per the Fightful Select report, QT Marshall's contract negotiations went through, and he has signed a short-term contract extension with the company, which will go through 2023.

While the AEW Star has had multiple responsibilities as a Vice President in the Jacksonville-based company, the Fightful Select reported that he never had a separate contract for that role.

