38-year-old star's career in Tony Khan's AEW seems to be over, declares former teammate

AEW star Trent Beretta has claimed that his former friend Chuck Taylor's career was over after the latter suffered a vicious beatdown by the 37-year-old during a Parking Lot Brawl Match last week on Rampage.

Chuck made his return on AEW TV after months last week on Dynamite. After the dissolution of the Best Friends group, Beretta demanded Taylor choose between him and Orange Cassidy, and The Kentucky Gentleman opted to side with Cassidy.

Taylor's decision led to a Parking Lot Brawl between him and Beretta on last week's edition of Rampage.

In a bloody and brutal brawl, Trent Beretta defeated Chuck Taylor. After his win, Beretta cut a fiery promo on AEW Digital Exclusive, declaring that Chuck's career was over and that the 38-year-old needed surgery. He also fired a warning at Orange Cassidy.

"Man, I feel good. I mean, I'm beat, but this is the best I've felt in years. Chuck Taylor's career is over. He needs surgery. He's never gonna wrestle again. You want me to feel sorry? Sorry that the guy that rode my coattails and coasted by on my coattails for ten years is done? Chuck hasn't had his head in the game for a long time now. So I took him out of the game, and I'm not sorry. I'm not sorry! Orange Cassidy, it's your turn now," he said. [0:00-0:45]

Orange Cassidy also shared a heartbreaking update on the AEW star

On Dynamite this past Wednesday, former International Champion Orange Cassidy came out to address the current situation after the break up of the Best Friends stable. Cassidy also informed that he was told that Chuck Taylor would never wrestle again.

The former champion was later interrupted by Trent Beretta and security was forced to separate them. Things got more interesting when Don Callis came out and took Cassidy backstage with him. Only time will tell where the story is headed!

