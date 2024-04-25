Chuck Taylor finally chooses a side between Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta

Chuck Taylor has finally chosen a side between Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta on the latest episode of AEW Dnamite.

Beretta made his presence felt early on during the April 24 episode of Dynamite, interrupting and assaulting his former stablemate, Orange Cassidy, during the latter's entrance. Beretta turned on the Freshly Squeezed star after the two men lost to The Young Bucks in the AEW World Tag Team Title tournament semi-finals on Dynamite earlier this month.

The Roppongi Vice member even prevented Cassidy from being saved by Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Shane Taylor Promotions by attacking both men with a steel chair. This led to a singles match between Sydal and Beretta at the Zero Hour pre-show of Dynasty 2024, with the latter emerging victorious.

The dissolution of Best Friends put Beretta and Cassidy's stablemate, Chuck Taylor, in a position where he was asked by his longtime partner to pick a side between the two. During the latest episode of Dynamite, Beretta beat down Cassidy in the ring and called out Chuckie T to announce his decision.

When Taylor arrived in the ring, Beretta tried to turn him against Orange Cassidy, arguing that the former International Champion had reduced them to his personal lackeys. Despite teasing a reunion with the 37-year-old star, Taylor refused to align himself with Beretta and struck him to defend Cassidy.

The Kentucky Gentleman went on to state that although he was not medically cleared for a match, he was challenging Beretta to a Parking Lot Brawl.

Best Friends have a history of competing in Parking Lot Brawls in AEW, having wrestled Santana and Ortiz in 2020 and Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli in 2023 in said match type.

Thoughts on Chuck Taylor siding with Orange Cassidy? Sound off below!

