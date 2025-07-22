39-year-old AEW star sends a message to Wardlow following a major personal update from the former TNT Champion

Former TNT Champion, Wardlow, has been off AEW television for over a year now. The 37-year-old signed for the company in 2019 but burst onto the scene a few years after his debut in the company. He was brought in as MJF's bodyguard during the early years of the promotion and became a top star after his feud with the former AEW World Champion.In April of 2024, the former Undisputed Kingdom member suffered a knee injury for which he reportedly underwent surgery and has been on a hiatus ever since. He recently shared an update on his X account, and 39-year-old fellow AEW star Capt. Shawn Dean praised him in response.Wardlow's post detailed how he was taking care of himself during this time away from the ring. He listed down his morning routine in the caption and shared a video that showed him going on a run and taking a swim in the pool, along with other things. Shawn Dean replied to the post, offering his words of encouragement to the former TNT Champion.&quot;Good Job Wardlow,&quot; he wrote.WWE legend blames &quot;powers that be&quot; for Wardlow's lacklustre AEW runWWE legend Mark Henry spent a few years with All Elite Wrestling before returning to WWE earlier this year. From 2021 to 2024, Henry served as commentator and coach for AEW. During a recent interview with Forbes, he claimed that he thought Wardlow was the real deal but blamed the &quot;powers that be&quot; for his career not taking off in the promotion.&quot;There was a time at AEW, when I first went to AEW, man, I just saw all the money in the world in Wardlow. And because the powers that be were smaller guys, they ixnayed that sh*t all together. They wanted it to be more balanced for the smaller wrestler, because the guys that were the best there were the smaller guys,&quot; Henry said.Having been missing from AEW television for over a year, fans are growing less and less hopeful of Mr. Mayhem making a return to the promotion. Many have even encouraged the 37-year-old to join WWE instead.