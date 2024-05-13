39-year old star reveals special clause in his AEW contract 

A popular star has revealed some interesting details about having a special clause in his AEW contract that allows him to pursue outside projects. The performer in question is Ryan Nemeth, who disclosed that his deal allowed him to take up acting assignments without being penalized by the promotion.

Nemeth has been a part of AEW since 2021, though his appearances have been quite sporadic of late. His last TV match came on the October 10th, 2023 edition of Dynamite, where Wardlow squashed him. Apart from his role in All Elite Wrestling and its sister brand, ROH, Ryan Nemeth is also occupied with film projects.

Appearing on the Developmentally Speaking podcast, Nemeth opened up about a special clause he has in his deal with Tony Khan's promotion. The 39-year-old revealed that his contract was a flexible one that allowed him to pick movie projects without the possibility of falling in trouble with his bosses at AEW.

"So I'm not really picking one thing and I never will and no one has ever made me. Every AEW contract I've ever signed, I had put in there that I cannot be penalized or punished in any way for booking an acting job and going. They were it was very cool, so I always appreciated that. I was like, 'Hey, it's literally my name, Hollywood Hunk. So, I have to go act sometimes.' I've only had to miss, I think, two AEW shows ever and one when I had to go do reshoots for Iron Claw. I remember I had to shoot, get on a red eye, and then arrive. It was one of those real close calls, but I didn't [miss it]," said Ryan Nemeth. [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the video below:

One of the most prominent projects Ryan Nemeth recently featured in was the Zac-Efron starrer "The Iron Claw," which chronicled The Von Erich family's tragic history.

AEW star Ryan Nemeth reveals if he has any issues with CM Punk

A few weeks ago, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ryan Nemeth revealed if he had any heat with CM Punk. For those unaware, Nemeth sent out a tweet against Punk after the latter's return on Collision last year, months after the backstage incident at AEW All Out 2022. Nemeth revealed that he was merely trying to progress his character and had no issues with Punk.

"I'll tell you that there's some things I can talk about and some things that I can't talk about, but I can very happily tell you about my tweet. The top good guy on the TV show was missing for eight months due to what I was told was a triceps injury, right? And on his very first night back he, in character, called someone else soft, and so I thought, 'Well, I'm a heel, this is a babyface. We both work for the same wrestling company."

Check out the entire video below:

It remains to be seen if All Elite Wrestling has any major plans for Ryan Nemeth or if he continues to be absent from TV.

