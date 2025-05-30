4-time champion sends a huge message to the naysayers of AEW: "We're doing the best we can" (Exclusive)

AEW has often come under criticism from fans. A four-time champion now has a huge message for the company's critics.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling has come a long way since its inception in 2019. Despite its constant growth, the company has often come under scrutiny and criticism from many fans and critics who find reasons to pick apart their product. However, Sammy Guevara, who is a three-time TNT Champion, has come to the company's defense.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Sammy Guevara said that he tries not to focus on anybody's opinion, but to just do the best that he can. He further noted that this is the message he sends across the entire company by asking his colleagues to focus on doing the best that they can, since that is what matters in the end.

Ad

Trending

"I mean, ultimately, like, not everyone's gonna like everything that you do. You know? And so me personally, what I have tried to do is not focus so much on anybody's opinion. I just try to do the best job that I can do. So I wouldn't even say anything to the naysayers. I would say this to my own people in my company. It's like, 'Man, forget what everybody else says. What do you say to yourself? Are you knowing that you're doing the best that you can do? Then that's all that's important.' And ultimately, if we feel that we're putting on the best that we can, then nothing else matters because we know we're doing the best that we can." [1:49 - 2:25]

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Ad

Sammy Guevara addresses the improvements AEW has made over the years

AEW has made several strides over the past few years. The company has made efforts to improve its production quality and boost its roster strength by hiring and recruiting several major talents from around the world. Despite these improvements in the right direction, Tony Khan is constantly criticized for the way he manages his roster and talent.

Ad

During the same interview, Sammy Guevara addressed some of the improvements that the AEW has made over the years, such as the production, camera angles, and camera work that help in the storytelling aspect of wrestling.

"I think it's improved in a lot of ways. I think, especially early on, because everything was so new, kind of the Wild West, and I think over years you've seen things improve such as production, camera angles, camera work, the way they tell different stories, even the way... I think they don't get a lot of credit is, how they are factoring in a lot of people because we have a lot of people on this roster," Guevara said. [From 0:34 to 1:15]

Ad

It will be interesting to see if AEW will continue to make improvements to its product in the future.

If you use the quotes from the article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More