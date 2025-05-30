31-year-old star claims AEW doesn't get credit for one major feat (Exclusive)

AEW just celebrated a major milestone in its seventh annual Double or Nothing event. The company has experienced major growth, with some setbacks, in the years since the inaugural event in Las Vegas. Top stars from WWE and around the wrestling world have found success with AEW and ROH, and now one key talent is pointing out how things have improved.

Tony Khan has been a full-time wrestling promoter for exactly 77 months. The son of a billionaire became a target of critics on day one, and while detractors remain, Khan earned the respect of many fans and industry veterans. One area of the job that is still a source of criticism is how Khan signs new talents and manages the rosters in AEW and ROH, which include a few hundred talents, as well as staff and other workers. At least one fan-favorite in both promotions does not think officials get enough credit for how they manage the talent: Sammy Guevara.

The Spanish God believes All Elite Wrestling has improved for the most part since launching. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter on WrestleBinge, Guevara praised AEW for various improvements, and then addressed the roster debate. He was asked how has the company changed over the years, from the perspective of an AEW Original.

"I think it's improved in a lot of ways. I think, especially early on, because everything was so new, kind of the Wild West, and I think over years you've seen things improve such as production, camera angles, camera work, the way they tell different stories, even the way... I think they don't get a lot of credit is, how they are factoring in a lot of people because we have a lot of people on this roster," Guevara said. [From 0:34 to 1:15]

Sammy Guevara continued:

"So I think it's very challenging to navigate, like, how to incorporate people but I think they're doing a very good job, with some people, and I think they're going to start circling in some other people, and then trying to get a mix of everybody. It's definitely a challenge, and it's something I think, in years from now, that it will just keep improving on, this is my hope, so yeah, that's what I see, I see as a change, like a good change in that way." [From 1:16 to 1:44]

Guevara currently holds the ROH World Tag Team Championship with Dustin Rhodes. The Sons of Texas dethroned The Undisputed Kingdom to win the titles on August 17, 2024 at Collision in Arlington, TX.

Sammy Guevara suffers loss in return to AEW PPV

All Elite Wrestling held its seventh annual Double or Nothing event in Glendale, AZ last weekend. This marked Sammy Guevara's return to AEW PPV.

Guevara and Dustin Rhodes did not defend their Ring of Honor titles, but they came up short against The Hurt Syndicate with their All Elite World Tag Team Championship on the line. MJF interfered in the match following viral remarks by Guevara.

This was Sammy's first All Elite PPV appearance since All Out 2024, where he, Dustin, and Hologram beat The Premier Athletes on the pre-show, just two weeks after they teamed with Katsuyori Shibata and The Von Erichs to defeat Cage of Agony and The Undisputed Kingdom on the All In 2024 pre-show. Sammy's last AEW PPV match outside of a pre-show was the eight-man match at Worlds End 2023.

